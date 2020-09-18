Basaija Idd
13:11

Kahendero Fishermen Protest Impounding of Fishing Gears

18 Sep 2020, 13:07 Comments 180 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Security Updates
Fishermen at Kazinga Channel

Fishermen at Kazinga Channel

In short
The group is protesting against what they called illegal and unlawful seizing of over 15 boats and stopping them from fishing activities for reasons they claim are not clearly communicated to them.

 

Tagged with: Kahendero fishing gears kahendero handing site
Mentioned: fishermen

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.