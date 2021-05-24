Basaija Idd
Kahendero Residents, UWA Embroiled In Land Dispute

24 May 2021 Kasese, Uganda
Land conflicts between UWA and Queen Elizabeth NP have recently be quelled by security organs

In short
Hassan Makumbi, one of the affected residents, says that the management of the UWA wants to grab the entire land. He is demanding a fresh demarcation exercise of the park boundaries to ease the tension in the area.

 

