Kahendero Residents Walk Away From Ministry of Lands Survey Exercise

According to the residents, UWA had previously conducted surveys on the disputed land but they were surprised when the ministry surveyors went the disputed UWA demarcations and encroached on their private land. They accused the land officials of being compromised by UWA and police.
Kahendero Residents Walk Away From Ministry of Lands Survey Exercise5 Aug 2021
Ministry of Land surveyors explain the features of Kahendero on the map before residents abandoned the exercise
