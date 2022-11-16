Kahendero Youth Ask MAAIF to Approve More Boats

In short
Robert Kagyezi, one of the affected youth on the landing site blames the Ministry of Agriculture for selectively issuing boat licenses without considering old applicants and their locations.
Kahendero Youth Ask MAAIF to Approve More Boats16 Nov 2022, 15:47 Comments 101 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Majority of the population on many landing sites are young people who solely depend on the fishing business
