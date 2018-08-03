David Rupiny
20:13

Kakira Denies Sneaking In “Harmful” Sugar

3 Aug 2018, 20:10 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Health Report

In short
Now Kakira Sugar Limited, the biggest sugar producer in Uganda, has come out claiming the story creates a wrong impression that contaminated sugar has been imported from Kenya by a Ugandan company, re-exported to Tanzania where it was rejected.

 

Tagged with: kakira sugar limited denies sneaking into uganda harmful sugar
Mentioned: kakira sugar limited - have they sneaked in harmful sugar? kakira sugar limited - sugar exports to tanzania kagera sugar limited - sugar imports from uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.