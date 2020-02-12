Kakira Sugarcane Plantation Set Ablaze

In short
They were allegedly burnt on Wednesday by residents of Nailo village in Kakira town council, who were protesting the death of their colleague.
Kakira Sugarcane Plantation Set Ablaze12 Feb 2020, 13:25 Comments 267 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: general manager guard plantation police resident security security services sugar youth employment
Mentioned: Batista Atayo Jinja Kakira Madhivani group Mayur Madhivani
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.