Kakoba College Director on the Spot as Academic Transcripts Delay for Four Years

In short
The over 200 students who graduated from the institute from 2018 to 2021 after doing Uganda Business Technical Examinations Board Exams have not received their academic transcripts despite paying all the fees due.
Kakoba College Director on the Spot as Academic Transcripts Delay for Four Years4 Feb 2023, 12:33 Comments 108 Views Mbarara, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Academic Transcripts
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.