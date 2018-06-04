Dear Jeanne
20:38

Kakonge To Head New Flying Squad Unit

4 Jun 2018, 20:38 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Deputy Police spokesman Patrick Onyango confirmed the development. courtesy photo.

Deputy Police spokesman Patrick Onyango confirmed the development. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
A month ago, Ochola disbanded the unit after informing the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Internal Affairs that the Directorate of Legal Affairs was working on a legal framework to shut the unit accused of torture down

 

Tagged with: flying squad unit

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.