Kakumiro DPC Sent on Forced Leave Top story

24 Feb 2020, 15:39 Comments 153 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
SP Najib Waiswa who has been sent on forced leave.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that Waiswa was sent on forced leave by the by the Regional Police Commander, Deo Obura over the weekend following numerous complaints from the public about his conduct and mode of operation.

 

