The candidates reportedly missed the Mathematics papers during their Primary Leaving Examinations on November 8th, 2022 when they arrived one hour and fifteen minutes late contrary to the UNEB rules and regulations that indicate that PLE starts at exactly 9 am.
Kakumiro P.7 Candidates who Sat Special Maths Paper Fail to Access Results
Some of the P.7 Candidates of St.Christine Primary school who missed their mathematics paper after arriving late for the exam.
