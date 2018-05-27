In short
The Health Ministry has dismissed an Ebola outbreak in country. This follows reports indicating that one victim who died on 23rd May 2018 at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital tested positive.
Kakumiro Suspected Ebola Case Tests Negative
Sarah Opendi, the State Minister for Health-General Duties addressing journalists. Login to license this image from 1$.
