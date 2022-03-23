Kakuuto HCIV Maternity Ward in Bed Crisis as Expectant Mothers Increase

In short
According to Dr. Aloysious Musoke, the Medical Officer in charge of Kakuuto HCIV, they have a 15-bed capacity which is not enough for the increasing number of patients at the maternity ward. He explains that they usually make between 4 and 6 deliveries every day which averages between 120 and 180 deliveries every month.
Kakuuto HCIV Maternity Ward in Bed Crisis as Expectant Mothers Increase23 Mar 2022, 00:46 Comments 154 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Human rights Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Shortage of beds deliveries increase
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.