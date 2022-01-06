In short
In an application filed before the Civil Division of the High Court, Kakwenza’s wife Eva Basima is suing the SFC Commander Brigadier General Peter Candia, the Director of Criminal Investigations Directorate Grace Akullo, the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and the Attorney General.
Kakwenza's Wife Sues SFC Commander 6 Jan 2022
Tagged with: Eron Kiiza of Kiiza and Mugisha advocates Eva Basima Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Nalukoola Luyimbazi
