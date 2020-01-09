Edward Eninu
18:40

Kalaki, Kaberamaido Embark on Apiary Farming

9 Jan 2020, 18:35 Comments 99 Views Kaberamaido, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Analysis

In short
Samuel Okello, the Amolatar District Entomologist is one of the facilitators training apiary farmers in both districts. He says beekeeping is the easiest way making cash since it allows farmers to engage in other activities to diversify their income.income sources.

 

Tagged with: erratic rains fighting poverty honey production
Mentioned: Kalaki district kaberamaido district

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.