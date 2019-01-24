Lubulwa Henry
Kalangala Bans Power Saws Top story

24 Jan 2019, 16:27 Comments 138 Views Kalangala, Uganda Environment Report
A man cutting timber in a forest Lubulwa Henry

A man cutting timber in a forest

In short
Willy Lugoloobi, the Kalangala District LC V Chairperson, also wants the enforcement of all regulations aimed at protecting forests.

 

