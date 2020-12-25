Kalangala Bars Violate Covid-19 and Curfew as Police Oficers Shy Away

In short
Many of the bars and clubs in Kalangala were just filling up with people enjoying bottle after bottle by 1am in Kalangala Town Council and nearby landing sites of Mwena, Lutoboka, Kasekulo, who continued drinking and making merry until daylight.
Kalangala Bars Violate Covid-19 and Curfew as Police Oficers Shy Away25 Dec 2020, 10:22 Comments 111 Views Kalangala, Uganda Security Health Breaking news
