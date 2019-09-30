Kalangala District Registers 27 Per Cent Local Revenue Shortfall

In short
The shortfall according to Ekudel was a result of the loopholes within the Kalangala Taxing policy that empowered Sub County Accountants and Chiefs to collect taxes but neither accounted for the amount of taxes collected.
Kalangala District Registers 27 Per Cent Local Revenue Shortfall30 Sep 2019, 18:19 Comments 126 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Report
Fishermen organising fishing nets at Mwena Landing site. Fishing is one of Kalangala's sources of Local Revenue
In short
Mentioned: Kalangala District Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.