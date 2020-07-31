Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:03

Kalangala DPC Injured in Bar Fight

31 Jul 2020, 16:53 Comments 101 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Security Report
Muhammad Nsubuga Acting Police Spokesperson for greater Masaka, he says they have summoned the officers accused of brutality

Muhammad Nsubuga Acting Police Spokesperson for greater Masaka, he says they have summoned the officers accused of brutality

In short
Byamukama was hit on the head by some revellers whom he found in Mama Muwada's bar, Bugala Village in Kalangala town council.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Guidelines Kalangala DPC assaulted in a bar Kalangala District Police Commander, AIP Benon Byamukama
Mentioned: kalangala district police commander

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.