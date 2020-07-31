Kalangala DPC Injured in Bar Fight

In short
Byamukama was hit on the head by some revellers whom he found in Mama Muwada's bar, Bugala Village in Kalangala town council.
Kalangala DPC Injured in Bar Fight31 Jul 2020, 16:53 Comments 101 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Security Report
Muhammad Nsubuga Acting Police Spokesperson for greater Masaka, he says they have summoned the officers accused of brutality
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Guidelines Kalangala DPC assaulted in a bar Kalangala District Police Commander, AIP Benon Byamukama
Mentioned: kalangala district police commander
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.