Lubulwa Henry & Samuel Nkuba
11:23

Domestic Violence: Kalangala Men Cry for Justice

5 Jul 2018, 10:22 Comments 137 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Report

In short
Samuel Kyambadde, an activist under Kalangala Human Rights Defenders, says they have reported 29 cases of domestic violence directed at men on different landing sites in Mugoye Sub County but none has been investigated by police.

 

Tagged with: domestic violence police cases human rights drugs
Mentioned: kalangala human rights defenders

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.