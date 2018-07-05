In short
Samuel Kyambadde, an activist under Kalangala Human Rights Defenders, says they have reported 29 cases of domestic violence directed at men on different landing sites in Mugoye Sub County but none has been investigated by police.
Domestic Violence: Kalangala Men Cry for Justice
