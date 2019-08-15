In short
Daniel Kikola halted the allocation of 178-acre piece of land located at Katale –Buswaga village, in Kyamuswa Sub County, Bukasa Island in Kalangala district during a community meeting on Wednesday.
Kalangala RDC Halts Allocation of Public Land15 Aug 2019, 14:01 Comments 26 Views Kalangala, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: dubious land transactions in kalangala rdc halts allocation of public land to developers
Mentioned: kalangala district land board office of rdc
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.