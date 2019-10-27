Kalangala Receives UGX 100m to Boost Fish Farming Activities

In short
The money will be distributed between four groups; Lutoboka Youth Fish Cage Farming Association, Lutoboka Women Fish Cage farming group, Bugoma Youth Association and Mutambala Fishing, to start fish cages and procure fishing gear, among others, fishing boats, nets and engines.
Kalangala Receives UGX 100m to Boost Fish Farming Activities27 Oct 2019, 16:17 Comments 55 Views Kalangala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: food and agricultural organisation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.