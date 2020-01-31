Kalangala Struggling to Contain Harm Caused by Lightning

In short
Bugala island alone, the largest and main of the 84 islands that make up the District is hit by lightning more than 5 times a year destroying equipment used in the generation of power, water and ferry transport.
Kalangala Struggling to Contain Harm Caused by Lightning31 Jan 2020, 20:44 Comments 83 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Kalangala District Local Government
