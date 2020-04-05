Kaleerwe Markets Adopt Strict Measures to have Suspension Lifted

In short
On Saturday, Vendors and market leaders also spend the the day decongesting the market as they removed boxes they said they could do without. They also cleaned the markets of garbage.
Kaleerwe Markets Adopt Strict Measures to have Suspension Lifted5 Apr 2020, 11:29 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Alice Namuleme Charles Mpalaganyi Kaleerwe Markets Peter Kaujju
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.