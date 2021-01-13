Aldon Walukamba
Kalembe Opposes Joint Vote Protection Team

13 Jan 2021 Kampala, Uganda Presidential Race Politics 2021 Elections
Nancy Linda Kalembe 2021 Presidential candidate

Kalembe says that her team has already identified polling agents who have been trained on monitoring the election process, witness vote counting and keeping declaration forms thereafter.

 

