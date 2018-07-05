Kalerwe Market: Memory of Defunct Western Railway Line

In short
From agricultural crops, fresh and dried fish, vegetables, second-hand clothes, shoes, handbags to butcheries, among many other wares all these are found at Kalerwe market. But why was it named Kalerwe market
Kalerwe Market: Memory of Defunct Western Railway Line5 Jul 2018, 16:08 Comments 108 Views Lifestyle Analysis
In short
Tagged with: markets act of uganda kalerwe market
Mentioned: kampala capital city authoriy kcca kalerwe market
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.