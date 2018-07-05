Agnes Atuhaire
16:08

Kalerwe Market: Memory of Defunct Western Railway Line

5 Jul 2018, 16:08 Comments 108 Views Lifestyle Analysis
Kalerwe Market born out of the then booming railway transport system Michael Wambi

Kalerwe Market born out of the then booming railway transport system

In short
From agricultural crops, fresh and dried fish, vegetables, second-hand clothes, shoes, handbags to butcheries, among many other wares all these are found at Kalerwe market. But why was it named Kalerwe market

 

Tagged with: markets act of uganda kalerwe market
Mentioned: kampala capital city authoriy kcca kalerwe market

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.