Hafitha Issa
17:48

Kalerwe Markets Get Facelift As Vendors Push for Re-opening

16 Apr 2020, 17:41 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
New Look of Muluya Market at Kalerwe

New Look of Muluya Market at Kalerwe

In short
Saidi Waiswa, the Chairman Freedom Market, says they have invested about six million to paint offices and stalls and put up more shelters.

 

Tagged with: Bivamuntuuyo Market Chairman of Ssemuguwa Market Muluya Market Robert Lukwago kalerwe market kiosk

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.