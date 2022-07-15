Wambuzi Reacheal
Kaliro District Local Government Employees Arrested over Fraud

15 Jul 2022 Kaliro, Uganda

In short
The suspects who are currently detained at Kaliro Central Police Station include Chief Administrative Officer Samuel Bigirwa, District Education Officer Edward Kamaga and the Parish Development Model-focal person, Fred Mbalumya.

 

