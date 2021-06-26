Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Kalisizo Hospital Staff in Panic as COVID-19 Spreads Among Medics

26 Jun 2021 Kyotera, Uganda
Kalisizo Hospital in Kyotera district, where staff are demoralized over Covid-19 treatment approaches

Kalisizo Hospital in Kyotera district, where staff are demoralized over Covid-19 treatment approaches

In short
Kyotera District Health Officer Dr Edward Muwanga says that the deceased is a female health worker who is suspected to have contracted the virus while executing her duties within the last three weeks. He said that the health worker could have contracted the virus while attending to cases at the outpatient department –OPD wards.

 

