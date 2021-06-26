Kalisizo Hospital Staff in Panic as COVID-19 Spreads Among Medics

In short
Kyotera District Health Officer Dr Edward Muwanga says that the deceased is a female health worker who is suspected to have contracted the virus while executing her duties within the last three weeks. He said that the health worker could have contracted the virus while attending to cases at the outpatient department –OPD wards.
Kalisizo Hospital Staff in Panic as COVID-19 Spreads Among Medics26 Jun 2021, 13:54 Comments 101 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
Kalisizo Hospital in Kyotera district, where staff are demoralized over Covid-19 treatment approaches
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.