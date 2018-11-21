Fahad Jjingo
Kalungu Councillors Ask CAO to Implement IGG Directive to Sack DEO

21 Nov 2018, 07:29 Comments 106 Views Kalungu, Uganda Education Analysis

Bbaale was appointed DEO after competing with four other candidates. However, IGG notes that Bbale was appointed erroneously after providing false information about his professional experience to the appointments committee.

 

