Kalungu District Gets UGX 2bn Piped Water Project

24 Aug 2021, 10:22 Comments 173 Views Kalungu District, Uganda Lifestyle Environment Local government Updates
State Minister of Water Aisha Ssekindi and Engineer Silver Mugisha, the Executive Director of the National Water Sewerage Corporation-NWSC during the launch of new piped water project in Kalungu

In short
Engineer Silver Mugisha, the Executive Director of the National Water Sewerage Corporation-NWSC said that the project will be completed in two years and targets at least 10,000 people in the area.

 

