Engineer Silver Mugisha, the Executive Director of the National Water Sewerage Corporation-NWSC said that the project will be completed in two years and targets at least 10,000 people in the area.
Kalungu District Gets UGX 2bn Piped Water Project
State Minister of Water Aisha Ssekindi and Engineer Silver Mugisha, the Executive Director of the National Water Sewerage Corporation-NWSC during the launch of new piped water project in Kalungu
