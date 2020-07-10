In short
On July 3, the district leadership relocated their administration offices to occupy the half-complete structure. But there are already visible cracks emerging from the building’s foundation through the walls of the ground floor which is being occupied by the different department offices.
Kalungu District Headquarters Develop Cracks Before Completion
Some of the developing cracks in the new headquarters of Kalungu district that is still under construction
