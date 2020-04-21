In short
David Bbaale, the Kalungu District Education Officer, says whereas the mainstream broadcasting platforms including television and radio stations are doing their best to keep learners engaged during the lockdown, learners in less privileged homes in rural areas are being left out.
Kalungu District Opts for Loudspeakers to Reach Out to Learners
