Kalungu Districts Leaders Turn to Teachers to Tame Idling Students

In short
Ruth Kamugisha, the Secretary to the district health committee says they registered an increase in inappropriate social habits and rowdiness among teenagers in the area.
Kalungu Districts Leaders Turn to Teachers to Tame Idling Students19 Jun 2020, 22:11 Comments 70 Views Kalungu District, Uganda Education Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: Effects of Covid-19 to education Teenage Pregnancies and Early Marriage bbaale david mukasa kalungu district education officer
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.