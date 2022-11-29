Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Kalungu LC V Chairperson Petitions IG Over Abandoned New Lukaya Market

29 Nov 2022 Lukaya, Uganda
New Lukaya market that has been deserted since March 1, 2021

In short
In 2018, the government through the Ministry of Works and Transport undertook to remodel the market such that it can be utilized by hundreds of roadside vendors who are operating from makeshift structures in Lukaya town council.

 

