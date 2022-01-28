In short
But a row ensued after Kalungu Resident District Commissioner Caleb Tukaikiriza informed the chairpersons that the bicycles will revert to the government when the current leader's leave the office, even at the end of their term of office.
Kalungu Leaders Protest Restrictions on Ownership of Gov't Bicycles28 Jan 2022, 13:30 Comments 124 Views Kalungu District, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Government donates bicycles Parish Council Chairpersons Village Council Leaders in Kalungu Village and Parish leaders bicycles
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.