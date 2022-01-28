Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Kalungu Leaders Protest Restrictions on Ownership of Gov't Bicycles

Village and Parish Council Chairpersons gathering to receive government bicycles

But a row ensued after Kalungu Resident District Commissioner Caleb Tukaikiriza informed the chairpersons that the bicycles will revert to the government when the current leader's leave the office, even at the end of their term of office.

 

