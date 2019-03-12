Fahad Jjingo
Kalungu Man Arrested For Selling Operation Wealth Creation Heifer

12 Mar 2019, 07:47 Comments 188 Views Crime Misc Updates

In short
Lt. Col. Katongole Wangi, the OWC Coordinator in Kalungu district, says they were forced to arrest Musige on Monday when he failed to give a convincing explanation on the whereabouts of the heifer.

 

