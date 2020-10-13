In short
Court heard that in June 2013, while employed as Senior Assistant Town Clerk for Katwe - Butego Division in Masaka Municipal Council, Ddamba fraudulently disposed of Division land at Mutuba Musisi Garden in Masaka along Kampala Road.
Kalungu Official Remanded for Fraudulent Sale of Gov't Land13 Oct 2020, 15:28 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Joel Ddamba a Principal Township Officer from Kalungu District in the middle at the Anti Corruption Court.
