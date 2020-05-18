Kamdini Building Kills One, Injures Four Others Critically

In short
The survivors are Omoro, a resident of Bar village, Denis Otim from corner Kamdini, Walter Akol from Ogor village and Innocent Olilim.
Kamdini Building Kills One, Injures Four Others Critically18 May 2020, 18:07 Comments 174 Views Oyam, Uganda Business and finance Environment Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Uganda's Solicitor General Victims taken to St John Hospital one dead and four injured as building collapsed
Mentioned: St John XXIII Hospital- Aber
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.