Kampala CID Team to Arraign 200 in Courts Over Theft, Drug Abuse

In short

A joint security team commanded by Moses Kafeero launched a crackdown on suspected robbers, muggers and thieves on March 5, after various people complained that they had been victimized along Northern Bypass. The operation which also covered areas of Kawempe, Wandegeya, Kalerwe, Kyebando, Kisasisi, and Kiira road, was conducted by Local Defence Unit- LDUs, Field Force Unit- FFU, Crime Intelligence, 999 Patrol Unit.