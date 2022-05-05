Kampala City Bombs: Relatives Demand Release of Suspects

In short
Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Grace Sonko, the mother of Sharon Nakitende, one of the suspects wants her daughter released because she was expecting when she was taken to prison. She explains that her daughter has since given birth to twins whom she can not ably take care of while in prison.
Kampala City Bombs: Relatives Demand Release of Suspects5 May 2022, 13:58 Comments 51 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima in the middle speaking to some of the relatives of the suspects at Buganda Road Court.
In short
Tagged with: ADF Geoffrey Turyamusiima IPS and CPS Bombing Terrorism
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.