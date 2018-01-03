In short
Downtown Kampala is brimming with business activities, a far cry from the ghost-like scenes during the holidays. Many Kampala residents return to their ancestral origins to celebrate the festive season, creating significant and noticeable decongestion of the central business district, in particular.
Kampala Getting Back its "groove" after Holidays
