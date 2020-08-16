In short
Moses Kavuma, the vice-chairman of Budonian zone in Kisenyi, Mengo Parish says they received 1,000 masks which were all distributed, but still recorded more than 500 uncovered residents. Kawuma is concerned that the prevention measures are lax, in the area which has already recorded a COVID-19 death.
Kampala Leaders Demand More Masks After Residents Missed out
16 Aug 2020
