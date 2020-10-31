In short
Launched ahead of the World Cities’ Day 2020, marked today, the reports puts Kampala on the list of 100 other cities that are expected to suffer the greatest rise in water risk problems by 2050. The risks include flooding, drowning, prolonged hot seasons and water scarcity, among others.
Kampala Likely to Flood More - Report
31 Oct 2020
WWF Country Director David Duri (L) During a press conference at their offices in Kamwokya Kampala--
