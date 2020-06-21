In short
The complacency is visible in Nakawa and Kalerwe markets in the outskirts of Kampala, where the strings that were once used to enforce social distancing and control contact between vendors and customers have been removed allowing free entry and exit, a precursor for contact transmission of the virus.
Kampala Markets Abandon COVID-19 Control Guidelines
Nasasira Claire
Nakawa Market. Social Distancing cannot be implemented according to market leadership
