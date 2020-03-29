Kampala Markets ask for Free Water Supply to Enforce Handwashing

In short
Frequent handwashing is being implemented world over as a basic protective measure against the new coronavirus disease. According to the World Health Organisation, washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses and can prevent coronavirus from spreading.
Kampala Markets ask for Free Water Supply to Enforce Handwashing29 Mar 2020, 12:14 Comments 259 Views Health Business and finance Misc Updates
Tagged with: COVID 19 combat covid 19 epidemic free wat markets
