Kampala Metropolitan Police Rescues Kidnapped Children in Tororo

The three children who are all pupils of Smart Nursery Day and Boarding School in Nabuti, Mukono were kidnapped from their homes in Kasangati and Nabuti after they were lured by a cobbler.
