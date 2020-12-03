Aldon Walukamba
18:50

Kampala Metropolitan Police Rescues Kidnapped Children in Tororo

3 Dec 2020, 18:38 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Interview
Kisha Abisagi a formerly kidnapped child from Kasangati in Wakiso district

Kisha Abisagi a formerly kidnapped child from Kasangati in Wakiso district

In short
The three children who are all pupils of Smart Nursery Day and Boarding School in Nabuti, Mukono were kidnapped from their homes in Kasangati and Nabuti after they were lured by a cobbler.

 

Tagged with: Human Trafficking Kidnap
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.