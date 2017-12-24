The Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura has proposed the introduction of additional components in Basic Security Management course undertaken by Police officers.



"I really appreciate the course and the basic issues it touches on. However I would like to advice that some things like political education, instinctive thinking and negotiations should be included "Kayihura said.





He was speaking on Christmas eve shortly after passing out 294 polices officers from the Kampala Metropolitan Police area upon the completion of the two month's course at Kigo police training center.



The trainees included station commanders as well as their juniors. URN attended the events and brings you the pictures...

