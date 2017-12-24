Dear Jeanne
Pictorial: Pass Out of KMP Officers After Completion of Basic Security Management Training Top story

24 Dec 2017 Kampala, Uganda
    The officers show off their Taekwondo skills in a group format

    The Taekwondo team showing their physical fitness

    A police officer demonstrating how to rescue a gang rape victim

    Female officers demonstrate their defensive skills

    Police officers demonstrate their skills on using pistols 100 metres away from the target

    Police officers go through instinctive shooting drills under attack from terrorists

    A police officers shows the Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura results of his target shooting

    Police officers demonstrates the arrest of a violent criminal without using fire power

    Police officers display skills in fighting criminals as a group

    Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Frank Mwesigwa looks on as officer show case their newly acquired skills

    The Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura directs a police officer on how best to use his gun to get a better target

    kayihura aplauds a police officer who hit nine bullets out of ten onto the target

    The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire at the function watching the drills

    Kayihura walks away from the venue for a security meeting in Mbarara

 

The Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura has proposed the introduction of additional components in Basic Security Management course undertaken by Police officers.
 
"I really appreciate the course and the basic issues it touches on. However I would like to advice that some things like political education, instinctive thinking and negotiations should be included "Kayihura said.

 
He was speaking on Christmas eve shortly after passing out 294 polices officers from the Kampala Metropolitan Police area upon the completion of the two month's course at Kigo police training center. 

The trainees included station commanders as well as their juniors. URN attended the events and brings you the pictures...

 

