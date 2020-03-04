Kampala Minister Blames Faulty Street Lights on Lack of Maintenance

In short
Namugwanya explained that there are plans to design, build and operate a model to sustain street lighting in Kampala.
Kampala Minister Blames Faulty Street Lights on Lack of Maintenance4 Mar 2020, 11:20 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
courtesy photo
Some of the street lights installed earlier by KCCA Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: 8% of Kampala lit KCCA seeks 70m euros Street lighting kampala security maintainance of street lights
Mentioned: 4000 street Benny Namugwanya KCCA Ministry of Kampala
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.