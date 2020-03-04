Alex Otto
11:23

Kampala Minister Blames Faulty Street Lights on Lack of Maintenance

4 Mar 2020, 11:20 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
Some of the street lights installed earlier by KCCA courtesy photo

Some of the street lights installed earlier by KCCA Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Namugwanya explained that there are plans to design, build and operate a model to sustain street lighting in Kampala.

 

Tagged with: 8% of Kampala lit KCCA seeks 70m euros Street lighting kampala security maintainance of street lights
Mentioned: 4000 street Benny Namugwanya KCCA Ministry of Kampala

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.