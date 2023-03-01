Kampala Minister, Lord Mayor Resolve to Halt Process To Issue Contracts To Casual Workers

In short
Today hundreds of casual workers pitched camp in the Lord Mayors' gardens at City Hall as the officials from KCCA met to discuss their contracts. After the meeting, the Lord Mayor told workers that they should go back to work since he and the Minister for Kampala had resolved to halt the process until the bidding process is properly thought over.
Kampala Minister, Lord Mayor Resolve to Halt Process To Issue Contracts To Casual Workers1 Mar 2023, 20:10 Comments 55 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.