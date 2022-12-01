Kato Joseph
18:00

Kampala Police Commander Gives Ghettos, Public 14-Days to Surrender Forces Attire

1 Dec 2022, 17:46 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Umar Mayinja handing over Army jacket to KMP police commander

Umar Mayinja handing over Army jacket to KMP police commander

In short
Reformed ex-criminals now serving as security informants and others who showed up said they have many such attires which they got from security officers, bought from ordinary markets or inherited from deceased relatives who served in the forces.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.